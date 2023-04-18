Left Menu

Chess-Ding collapses under time pressure as Nepomniachtchi regains world championship lead

The seventh game of the chess world championship took an unexpectedly dramatic turn when China's Ding Liren froze under time pressure and lost to Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi from a potentially winning position on Tuesday. Ding had the initiative with the black pieces but found himself with less than three minutes to make nine moves and reach move 40 when 60 minutes are added to the players' clocks.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:21 IST
Chess-Ding collapses under time pressure as Nepomniachtchi regains world championship lead

The seventh game of the chess world championship took an unexpectedly dramatic turn when China's Ding Liren froze under time pressure and lost to Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi from a potentially winning position on Tuesday.

Ding had the initiative with the black pieces but found himself with less than three minutes to make nine moves and reach move 40 when 60 minutes are added to the players' clocks. Instead of playing a safe move to reach the 40th move, Ding waited until he had 45 seconds left to make his move - a blunder that handed Nepomniachtchi a decisive advantage and his Chinese opponent resigned with 17 seconds left and no chance of turning things around.

"In the end I just messed things up," Ding told a news conference at the halfway point of the best-of-14 match after the fifth decisive (non draw) game of the event with Nepomniachtchi leading 4-3. At the world championship, players have two hours each to play the first 40 moves, with 60 minutes being added to reach move 60, before 15 minutes are added with a 30-second increment per move being then granted.

Nepomniachtchi qualified for the event in Astana by winning the Candidates tournament, while Ding earned his spot after reigning champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway decided not to defend his title after a 10-year reign. "Somehow he's a bit frozen. He's unable to make a move. It's psychological! He's just frozen," Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri, the world number six said as he commented for Chess.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023