Left Menu

IPL 2023: SRH win toss, opt to field first against MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:39 IST
IPL 2023: SRH win toss, opt to field first against MI
MI skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo: Twitter/Mumbai Indians). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Tuesday. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have bounced back by securing victories in their last two consecutive games. Both teams have had a similar run.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram said at the toss that they were improving with every game. "We are gonna bowl first. Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully, it gets better with the dew. Not in the 16 (no changes). We'll see how conditions play out and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It's about guys exploring options and trusting them," he said.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said they will focus on playing good cricket. "It's been fantastic, 15 years IPL has come off a long way. Has gone from strength to strength. Lots of good things have happened in 15 years. We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We've to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well last game. He's okay to go now."

SRH (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023