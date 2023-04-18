Left Menu

ICICI Lombard General Q4 profit rises 40 pc to Rs 437 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:43 IST
ICICI Lombard General Q4 profit rises 40 pc to Rs 437 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a 40 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 437 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The non-life insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 313 crore in the corresponding period of 2021-22.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 5,255.58 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 4,636 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Lombard said in a regulatory filing.

The company has proposed final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for FY23, it said.

Solvency ratio was 2.5 times at March-end 2023 as against 2.45 times on March 31, 2022 and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50 times.

For the full year 2022-23, the profit after tax or net profit increased 36 per cent to Rs 1,729 crore from Rs 1,271 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023