PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:20 IST
Cameron Green's fifty powers MI to 192/5 against SRH
Cameron Green scored a timely half-century to help Mumbai Indians post a challenging 192 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, Cameron Green scored an unbeaten 64 off 40 deliveries with the help of six fours and a couple of maximums.

Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Verma (37) also provided valuable contributions. Marco Jansen (2/43) snared two wickets for the home team while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31) and T Natarajan (1/50) took wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 192 for 5 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 64 not out; Marco Jansen 2/43)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

