NorthEast United FC look for full points against Churchill Brothers

As per the positions in the points table currently, a win for Chennaiyin would end North East United's hopes of qualification even if they win their match.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:49 IST
Chruchill Brothers (Photo: Twitter/ All India Football Team). Image Credit: ANI
NorthEast United FC will look for three points in order to stake a claim for the semi-finals spot in the Super Cup 2023 when they take on Churchill Brothers at the EMS Stadium, Kozhikode on Wednesday. But then, a victory alone will not solve NorthEast's problems. They would still need a favour from the other match in the group between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC to be played simultaneously at the Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri. As per the positions in the points table currently, a win for Chennaiyin would end North East United's hopes of qualification even if they win their match.

NorthEast United had a disappointing season - they finished last in the ISL with only one win in 20 matches. They kicked off their Super Cup campaign with a loss against Chennaiyin FC. But a win against Mumbai City FC in the second match put them back in contention. Wilmar Jordan, who scored a brace in the previous match, would be looking to add to his tally of goals. NorthEast's Head Coach, Floyd Pinto, believes it would be a tough match against Churchill Brothers.

"They have been a powerhouse in Indian football for a long time and difficult to beat", Jordan said in a press release. Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, are already out of the competition after securing one point from their previous two matches. But the Goan team, despite not having much success, were not disgraced. They lost their first match against Mumbai City narrowly and held Chennaiyin to a goalless draw. Churchill's head coach, Mateus Costa said his team will have no pressure on them since they have nothing to lose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

