Left Menu

Police investigating online racist abuse of Arsenal's Saka

West Ham equalized minutes later to leave Arsenal with a four-point lead over Manchester City, having started the weekend with an advantage of six.It isnt the first time Saka has been racially abused on social media after failing to score a penalty.He did the same for England in a penalty shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final in 2021.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:58 IST
Police investigating online racist abuse of Arsenal's Saka

Police in London are investigating a racially aggravated tweet about Bukayo Saka that was posted after the Arsenal midfielder's missed penalty in a Premier League game.

A message posted on Twitter soon after Arsenal's 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday showed Saka with his face made to look like a monkey, alongside the words: "This clown has cost us the league." Under the post, another Twitter user tagged the Metropolitan Police and said the message was a hate crime.

"This has already been reported and is currently being investigated," the police force replied on Tuesday.

The account of the person who posted the message was not publicly viewable as of Tuesday.

Saka shot wide from the penalty spot when the score was 2-1 early in the second half. West Ham equalized minutes later to leave Arsenal with a four-point lead over Manchester City, having started the weekend with an advantage of six.

It isn't the first time Saka has been racially abused on social media after failing to score a penalty.

He did the same for England in a penalty shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final in 2021. Saka was abused along with fellow Black players Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who also didn't score their penalties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023