Maha: Former Ranji player hurt, wife killed as their car hits truck on Samruddhi Expressway

A police official said the truck was parked along a stretch of the highway near the village when the car hit it from behind.Hingnikars wife was killed due to the impact and he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old woman was killed and her husband, a former Ranji player, was injured when their car rammed into a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred at Kalyana village in Mehkar taluka when Praveen Hingnikar (65), a former Ranji player and Vidarbha Cricket Association's pitch curator, and his wife were returning to Nagpur from Pune. A police official said the truck was parked along a stretch of the highway near the village when the car hit it from behind.

Hingnikar's wife was killed due to the impact and he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

