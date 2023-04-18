Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-F1 stewards dismiss Ferrari's penalty petition; Zheng 'really excited' about WTA's China return nd more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Rangers lose Jacob deGrom but beat Royals

Josh Jung hit a three-run, first-inning home run to pace Texas to a 4-0 road win over the Kansas City Royals on a night when the Rangers lost starting pitcher Jacob deGrom to right wrist soreness. deGrom, a right-hander, exited after four no-hit innings, five strikeouts and one walk on 58 pitches. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was a prized offseason acquisition for Texas despite enduring consecutive, injury-plagued seasons at the end of his tenure with the New York Mets.

Tennis-Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic says he is still dealing with an elbow issue heading into this week's Srpska Open as the Serb looks to get his French Open preparations back on track following his early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters. Djokovic suffered a third-round defeat to Lorenzo Musetti in Monte Carlo last week, the 22-times Grand Slam champion's serve broken eight times by the Italian.

Motor racing-F1 stewards dismiss Ferrari's penalty petition

Formula One stewards dismissed a Ferrari petition to review the penalty that dropped Carlos Sainz from fourth to 12th at this month's Australian Grand Prix. The four stewards upheld their original decision after a virtual meeting on Tuesday to consider whether to review the matter.

Soccer-Man City submit plans to upscale Etihad Stadium to 60,000 capacity

Premier League champions Manchester City are submitting plans to increase the capacity of their Etihad Stadium from its current 53,500 to 60,000, the club said on Tuesday. An expanded North Stand will be part of a range of upgrades including in and around the stadium, including a 3,000-capacity covered Fan Zone, a sky bar, 400-bed hotel and new museum.

Chess-Ding collapses under time pressure as Nepomniachtchi regains world championship lead

The seventh game of the chess world championship took an unexpectedly dramatic turn when China's Ding Liren froze under time pressure and lost to Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi from a potentially winning position on Tuesday. Ding had the initiative with the black pieces but found himself with less than three minutes to make nine moves and reach move 40 when 60 minutes are added to the players' clocks.

Tennis-Zheng 'really excited' about WTA's China return

Zheng Qinwen welcomed the WTA's decision to end its China boycott over concerns about Peng Shuai and the world number 25 said she is looking forward to showcasing her skills on home soil for the first time at Tour level. The governing body of women's tennis suspended tournaments in China after former doubles number one Peng stated in a now deleted 2021 social media post that a senior former Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her.

NHL roundup: Ryan Hartman gives Wild 2OT win over Stars

Ryan Hartman scored 12:20 into the second overtime to give the visiting Minnesota Wild a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Monday. Kirill Kaprizov and Sam Steel also scored for the Wild, while Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson tallied for Dallas. Game 2 will be Wednesday, also in Dallas.

NFL-Eagles' Hurts becomes NFL's highest paid player ever

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts became the highest paid player in National Football League history after the quarterback agreed a five-year $255 million contract extension, the club said on Monday. The deal includes the first no trade clause in Eagles franchise history and $179 million guaranteed, including $110 million on the signing of the deal.

Snooker-Normal play resumes at Crucible after oil protest

Normal play resumed at the world snooker championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre after a protester clambered onto one of the two tables on Monday and covered it with orange powder paint. Table one was put out of action after the incident but overnight repairs to the green cloth surface allowed play to re-start on Tuesday morning.

NFL-Hamlin cleared to return to full football activities

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest in a game last season and needed his heart restarted on the field, has been cleared to rejoin the team and resume full football activities, the NFL club said on Tuesday. Hamlin collapsed during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals moments after making a tackle and received life-saving CPR on the field as the frightening scene unfolded in front of a packed stadium and national television audience.

