Soccer-Roma name former Olympiakos executive Souloukou as CEO

Serie A club AS Roma on Tuesday named former Olympiakos Piraeus CEO Lina Souloukou as their new Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, effective immediately. Her appointment came a day after Roma sacked their previous CEO Pietro Berardi, due to reported disagreements between him and the club's ownership.

"Lina is an experienced, respected and trusted leader in both football and business and we are delighted to welcome her into the AS Roma family", club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said in a statement. Souloukou was CEO of Olympiakos during 2018-2022 and has been a member of the European Club Association (ECA) executive board since 2019.

Roma are third in Serie A and have reached the Europa League quarter-finals in which they will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit in their second-leg match at home to Feyenoord on Thursday.

