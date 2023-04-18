"Anything is possible": Frank Lampard ahead of Chelsea's UCL clash against Real Madrid

Chelsea's caretaker manager Frank Lampard believes that the Blues still stand a chance against Real Madrid after trailing in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final by 2-0. Chelsea will host Real Madrid in the second leg of the UCL quarter-final on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. Even though Chelsea has failed to register a single victory since Lampard's arrival, the Englishman still believes that Chelsea can defy the odds and that anything can transpire in the second leg.

"Anything is possible in football and there's no doubt that we're a competitive team and we deserve to be here in this stage of the competition," said Lampard in the pre-match conference. "We also understand that the opponent is really high-level, but if we get things right, if we work hard, if we do the right things in the game, then anything is possible."

The biggest advantage Chelsea has over Real Madrid is its home surrounding. Chelsea fans are destined to tune up in numbers to support their side and raise their voice in support of the home team. ''I've got no doubt the atmosphere will be positive. When I say that, I'm talking about the lead-up to the game and the start of the game, the rest is a little bit down to us as a team to play with a real desire and know-how to turn the tie around," Lampard added.

It won't be an easy tie for the hosts against Real Madrid as the Spanish Giants have already showcased their dominance in most of the competitions. Even though they have failed to match the pace of La Liga leaders FC Barcelona, Real Madrid have been near-perfect in knockout competitions this season. The main man hiding behind their success is their manager Carlo Ancelotti. "Looking from the outside, firstly they have a great coach in Carlo Ancelotti, who I understand very well from working with him. So I think he needs to take full credit in this moment because what we saw last season in their run to the final was an amazing resilience that he led"

"Then what's very visible from the outside is a core of players that have been there for a very long time, playing at the highest level year after year. They have talent and work ethic and leadership skills and they drive the group. I'm talking obviously about Modric, Kroos, Benzema and others. They have a very good recipe for a team that will be successful over a period of time," Lampard concluded. (ANI)

