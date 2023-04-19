Left Menu

Soccer-Russia says talks with UEFA about reinstatement are tough -agencies

Russia is talking to European soccer's governing body UEFA about lifting a ban imposed after the invasion of Ukraine but the negotiations are tough, domestic news agencies cited a top Russian Football Union (RFU) official as saying on Tuesday.

19-04-2023
Russia is talking to European soccer's governing body UEFA about lifting a ban imposed after the invasion of Ukraine but the negotiations are tough, domestic news agencies cited a top Russian Football Union (RFU) official as saying on Tuesday. Both UEFA and world football's governing body FIFA decided in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in their competitions following the invasion.

The RFU has previously said it would consider switching its football federation membership to Asia from Europe. "We are negotiating with UEFA about lifting the ban and reinstatement. The negotiations are tough - these are long conversations that go on all the time," RIA and Tass news agencies quoted RFU secretary general Maxim Mitrofanov as saying.

"UEFA doesn't want the RFU to leave and the RFU doesn't want to," he said. UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin this month said it would be very hard to lift Russia's suspension until the war ended.

"Ceferin didn't say anything new - these things are obvious," Tass cited Mitrofanov as saying.

