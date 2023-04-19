Left Menu

This competition has something special, says Man City captain Gundogan ahead of UCL clash

Manchester City will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 00:25 IST
This competition has something special, says Man City captain Gundogan ahead of UCL clash
Ilkay Gundogan (Photo: Twitter/Ilkay Gundogan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Manchester City will walk into the Allianz Arena with a three-goal advantage. But, considering City's past record in the UCL it won't be an easy game for them. They already bottled a lead last year against Real Madrid in the semi-final of last year's Champions League. UCL has witnessed some of the best turnarounds in the second leg and Manchester City will be keen to avoid such a situation.

"We know from experience as well and the games we've watched that everything is still possible. This competition has something special," Ilkay Gundogan said in the pre-match conference. "It's about us not allowing them [Bayern] to get momentum and to get the first goal, as they'll feel there's still a lot to play for. The best way to deal with this is to play our style. Try to be efficient," Gundogan added.

Manchester City will become one of the favourites to lift the title if they edge past FC Bayern Munich. It will bring them one step closer towards their first UCL trophy. "This is an opportunity to prove ourselves versus one of the best in Europe and we'll try to impose our game. We'll try to do as much as possible... the mindset is to try and win the game," Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said in the pre-match conference. The Blues have been missing one of their biggest stars Phil Foden for the past few weeks. The English winger was spotted recently in the training session ahead of the game.

"He has trained just once but we decided he should travel with us and be on the bench... He won't play 90 minutes but he is a special player who doesn't need a lot of training sessions to be fit. He's important not just for tomorrow, but for the tight schedule we have ahead of us," Pep Guardiola added. Manchester City will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023