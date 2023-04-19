IPL 2023: Cameron Green, bowlers help Mumbai Indians clinch 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Cameron Green's fifty followed by Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Piyush Chawla's fiery spells helped Mumbai Indians (MI) clinch 14-run win as they bundled out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 178 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Tuesday. For MI, Behrendorff, Meredith and Chawla bagged two wickets each while Arjun Tendulkar bagged his maiden IPL wicket. Mayank Agarwal scored the highest for Hyderabad with 48 of 41 while Heinrich Klaasen played a quickfire knock of 36 in 16 balls. Tendulkar sealed the win with his first IPL wicket, making it three wins in a row for Mumbai Indians.

Chasing a target of 193, SRH had a struggling start as they lost their star batter Harry Brook in the second over while Rahul Tripathi fell prey to Jason Behrendorff after scoring seven runs. The right-handed batter and captain Aiden Markram then came out to bat. Markram joined hands with Mayank Agarwal and slammed Mumbai bowlers all around the ground. However, Markram's innings at the crease came to an end as he was dismissed by Cameron Green after scoring 22 runs.

In the 10th over, Piyush Chawla dismissed Abhishek Sharma for one. New batter Heinrich Klaasen then opened his hands and slammed back-to-back 4,6,6,6 before losing his wicket to Chawla. Mayank fell short of two runs in bringing his half-century as he was dismissed by Riley Meredith in the 15th over of the game. SRH lost another wicket as Marco Jansen fell prey to Meredith after scoring 13 runs.

Washington Sundar then came out to bat and after slamming two boundaries Sundar was run out by Tim David. Bhuvneshwar Kumar followed with the bat. In the last over, Arjun Tendulkar bagged his first wicket in of IPL as he dismissed Bhuvneshwar for two and helped Mumbai bundle out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 178.

Earlier, Cameron Green's maiden IPL half-century and Tilak Varma's quickfire cameo propelled Mumbai Indians to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Green scored the highest for MI with an unbeaten 64 off 40 while Tilak played a quickfire knock of 37 in 17 balls. For SRH, Marco Jansen claimed two while T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged one wicket each.

Put to bat first, Mumbai got off to a fiery start as their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan slammed Hyderabad bowlers all around the ground as the MI captain hammered a hat-trick of fours in the third over of the innings. However, Rohit's knock came to an end as T Natarajan delivered a stunning delivery to dismiss the MI captain for 28.

The right-handed batter Cameron Green then came out to bat. It did not take long for the MI to lose their two wickets in one over. Marco Jansen gave Mumbai double blows, dismissing well-set batter Kishan for 38 and new batter Suryakumar Yadav for 7. The left-handed batter Tilak Varma came out to bat. The duo of Green and Varma slammed Jansen for 21 runs with the help of two sixes and two maximums. Bhuvneshwar Kumar came into the attack and he broke the 50-run partnership, dismissing Tilak for 37 runs.

Tim David then came out to bat. Green slammed Natarajan for 4, 4, 4, 6 and brought up his half-century in 33 balls, gathering 20 runs in the 18th over. In the last over, the MI batters gathered 14 runs and took Mumbai's total to 192/5 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 192/5 (Cameron Green 64*, Tilak Varma 37; Marco Jansen 2-43) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 178 (Mayank Agarwal 48, Heinrich Klaasen 36; Jason Behrendorff 2-37). (ANI)

