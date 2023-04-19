Left Menu

Golf-Korda focuses on 'loose ends' ahead of latest Chevron bid

World number two Nelly Korda has tightened up the "loose ends" in her game in pursuit of her second major title at the Chevron Championship, which begins this week in the Woodlands, Texas.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 01:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 01:26 IST
Golf-Korda focuses on 'loose ends' ahead of latest Chevron bid
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

World number two Nelly Korda has tightened up the "loose ends" in her game in pursuit of her second major title at the Chevron Championship, which begins this week in the Woodlands, Texas. The American has come tantalisingly close this year to adding another title to her eight LPGA wins, finishing in the top six in four of her last five starts, including a second-place showing at the HSBC Women's World Championship last month.

She finished third at the Chevron Championship in 2021 and second in 2020 but will not have the benefit of a familiar course as the first women's major on the calendar moves from its usual Palm Springs venue to the Club at Carlton Woods. "It's a completely different layout. Water is way more in play this week, I would say, completely different grass," Korda told reporters.

"I would say there's more trouble off the tee and the greens are smaller, and if it gets firm, it's going to play really tough because it is still long." Korda took two weeks off after her fifth-place finish at the DIO Implant LA Open, travelling to watch the Masters in person for the first time before getting back to the grind.

"I practised all of last week. Honestly just kind of getting into playing mode, tightening up some loose ends that I thought maybe I could have worked on, done better," said Korda, who underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from her left arm a year ago. "I don't think that I've had my best stuff yet, so hopefully I can continue working on my game and peak in the right moments."

The Chevron Championship starts on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023