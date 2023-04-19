Left Menu

Olympics-Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification

Russia will remain banned from international basketball with its men's national team not being allowed to participate in this year's Pre-Olympic Qualification Tournaments, FIBA's Executive Committee announced on Tuesday. The event will be held from August 12 to 20, with the five winners earning spots in the FIBA Olympic Qualification Tournaments in 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 05:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 05:04 IST
Olympics-Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification

Russia will remain banned from international basketball with its men's national team not being allowed to participate in this year's Pre-Olympic Qualification Tournaments, FIBA's Executive Committee announced on Tuesday. Russia who were 12th at the previous FIBA Men's World Cup in 2019, last qualified for the Olympics in 2012, winning bronze medal with a line-up that included former NBA player Andrei Kirilenko.

"Following the IOC recommendations on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions published on 28 March, the FIBA Executive Committee has decided to not allow the registration of the Russian men's national team," the governing body said in a statement. The Pre-Qualification Tournaments, which were introduced this year, will be played by 40 countries in total, with 28 that participated in the Second Round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers plus the top-ranked 12 that did not participate in the second round.

Bulgaria will replace the Russian team as the next highest ranked European squad. The event will be held from August 12 to 20, with the five winners earning spots in the FIBA Olympic Qualification Tournaments in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023