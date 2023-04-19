Left Menu

Games-New Zealand mulls bid for 2034 Commonwealth Games

date 2023-04-19

Games-New Zealand mulls bid for 2034 Commonwealth Games

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has signalled an interest in bringing the Commonwealth Games back to the country for the fourth time in 2034, the body said on Wednesday. New Zealand also hosted the multi-sports gathering of mostly former British colonies in Auckland in 1950 and 1990 as well as in Christchurch in 1974.

The NZOC said the prospective bid had government backing and had been encouraged by the new hosting model implemented by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), which allowed for more "flexible and innovative" Games. The bid would not be focused on a single city as the Games traditionally have been following the Olympic model but would be for a national event with local characteristics, NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol said.

"New Zealand is a brilliant host of sporting events, and we know we would hold a fantastic Commonwealth Games," she added. "We also would love to provide an opportunity for our athletes and para athletes to compete in Aotearoa in front of friends and (family), inspiring New Zealanders.

"While this is an exciting step, we acknowledge that discussions are in the early stages and there is a significant process to go through before we are ready to confirm a bid." The next Commonwealth Games in 2026 will be held in the Australian state of Victoria, while India and the Canadian province of Alberta have expressed interest in staging the 2030 edition, a century after the first British Empire Games.

