Rashid, Khalin, Udayan, Madappa set to compete in Ahmedabad Open

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Glade One Golf Resort and Club will be jointly staging the inaugural Ahmedabad Open Golf Championship from April 19 to April 22. The event carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore. The Glade One championship golf course designed by Gary Player is a testament to the versatility of the world's leading golf course design firm.

The unique format for the tournament is as follows. The first two rounds will comprise nine holes each. After 18 holes the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The field features 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Udayan Mane, Aman Raj, Veer Ahlawat, Viraj Madappa, Om Prakash Chouhan, Honey Baisoya, Sachin Baisoya, Gaurav Pratap Singh and Karan Pratap Singh, to name a few.The foreign players in the field are Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Americans Varun Chopra, Tejas Sinha, Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canada's Sukhraj Singh Gill, Japan's Makoto Iwasaki and Andorra's Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai and Arshpreet Thind. The Gujarat-based amateurs in the field are Rajiv Vasa and Swayam Ambalia. The third amateur in the field is Noida-based 15-year-old Aarav Shah of Australia. Arshpreet Thind, General Manager, Glade One Golf Resort, said, "We at GLADE ONE are delighted to host and present the Ahmedabad Open. It's a proud moment for us being crowned The Best 9 Holes Golf Course in the world and again getting nominated for the same this year."It is the third year in a row professionals will be competing for the title and will once again relish the experience of playing at Glade One in its pristine condition presenting its own unique set of challenges. We have worked relentlessly to provide another memorable experience to the players and look forward to an enthralling week of golf."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of PGTI, said, "We thank Glade One for partnering with us in staging the inaugural Ahmedabad Open presented by Glade One. A fascinating week of golf lies in prospect at the magnificent Glade One Golf Resort & Club with a handsome prize purse and unique format raising excitement levels and at the same time the professionals looking to make an impact before the PGTI heads into its mid-season break." (ANI)

