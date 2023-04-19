Left Menu

Probe finds evidence of match-fixing in Brazil's top league

At least six games in Brazil's top-flight soccer league last year are under investigation for match-fixing, prosecutors said Tuesday as part of their widening probe.

Authorities raided homes of businessmen and players in six Brazilian states and 16 cities. Nine players were being questioned, though prosecutors did not reveal their identities.

The investigation began in November focusing on three matches and has widened to 11 games, though some were in lower leagues, Goiás state prosecutor Fernando Cesconetto said in a press conference.

Investigators said players received offers between $10,000 and $20,000 to perform specific actions during matches, like receiving yellow cards and giving out corner kicks. Alleged criminals would profit on betting sites.

