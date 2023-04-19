Left Menu

NZ shows interest in hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games

"New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year's FIFA Women's World Cup," Grant Robertson said.

NZ shows interest in hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
  New Zealand

The Government is welcoming interest by the New Zealand Olympic Committee in hosting the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said.

“A recent change to the Commonwealth Games hosting model including options to propose nationwide, regional, or co-host models now makes a potential bid for the games more attractive for New Zealand as a whole.

“It’s early days for this process, and at this stage all that has been agreed is an indication of interest from New Zealand. Further work needs to be done to understand New Zealand’s position before considering whether to make a formal bid for the 2034 games, but I am excited at the prospect and potential for us to host it here.

“Last year’s Commonwealth Games really highlighted for me how important the event is for our sportspeople to get a chance to compete at a multi-discipline international event, outside of the Olympics. Kiwis really got behind our athletes and it was a fantastic event both in Birmingham but also for people back here watching and supporting our team,” Grant Robertson said.

The Minister has consulted the National Party about the process for indicating interest in hosting the 2034 Games.

“I am pleased we have cross-party support for this approach. The next steps will be for the New Zealand Olympic Committee to assess support for a New Zealand bid, along with consideration of the country’s capability to host the event,” Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

