Indian physio hired by CPL franchise

India physiotherapist Minakshi Negi will work for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League in August.

Negi, who is also part of Uttarakhand women's team support staff in domestic cricket, has been appointed as the assistant physio by the CPL franchise captained by Dwayne Bravo.

''Cricket Association of Uttarakhand is glad to inform you that our senior women's team physiotherapist, Minakshi Negi, has been appointed as assistant physio of CPL team St Kitts and Nevis,'' said the association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)