adidas’ ADIZERO Podium Dominance Continues as Evans Chebet Becomes Back-to-Back Champion in Boston

adidas' ADIZERO franchise is 'Made to Win'. And on the world stage today at the Boston Marathon, it helped Evans Chebet defend his title with the Kenyan storming to victory wearing the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 3.

Crossing the finish line with a time of 2 hours 5 minutes 54 seconds, Chebet becomes the first man to successfully defend the Boston Marathon title since 2008.

Cementing himself as one of the fastest marathon runners in the world right now, this is his sixth victory from his last seven marathons and his third victory in a World Marathon Major in the space of 365 days.

And it was a podium sweep for adidas' ADIZERO franchise in the men's race, with Gabriel Geay coming in second place, and Benson Kipruto finishing in third place respectively.

TWO OUT OF TWO FOR THE ADIZERO FRANCHISE "Our team, together with our athletes, are all about winning. This is what we are motivated by, is what we are made of," says Alberto Uncini Manganelli, General Manager Running & Credibility Sports at adidas. "And our prediction that the ADIZERO franchise will be the most winning franchise yet again this year is off to a great start with our athletes wearing the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 3 claiming victories in the first of the two World Major Marathons in Tokyo last month and today in Boston.

But winning is also at the heart of the ADIZERO franchise – it's in the brand's DNA and the very thing that motivates the team behind the shoes to create products that help our athletes cross the finish line first. Huge congratulations to Evans Chebet who today made his mark in the history books. We're so proud!" The ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 3 is built for speed on race day and features: • ENERGYRODS 2.0 - Carbon energy rods which were previously separate, are now a single structure for harmonious stiffness. Embedded in the midsole and running parallel to the metatarsals, to give runners energy return.

• Lightstrike Pro foam – The midsole consists of two levels of resilient Lightstrike Pro foam, providing runners with cushioning and energy return to support them on longer races ranging from half to full marathons.

• New upper - Designed to be race-ready and provide support for athletes where they need it most.

• Continental rubber outsole – Helping runners stay on track, the silhouette is built with a Continental rubber outsole with traction to help take corners at fast pace.

Ambitious runners can get their hands on the shoes that helped Chebet storm to victory today in the Boston Marathon at: https://www.adidas.co.in/adizero/ In the women's race, it was a second-place finish for adidas' Amane Beriso.

ADIDAS HOSTS LOCAL ACTIVATIONS TO CELEBRATE BOSTON WEEKEND adidas celebrated the Boston marathon with a number of local activations across the weekend which included: • A meet-and-great with adidas athlete Viola Cheptoo following the 5K run held at Heartbreak Hill hosted by the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) • A 'Pre-covery Zone' hosted by AR captains at the Marriott Copley Place, featuring on-site physical therapists and recovery machines available to all AR members.

• The return of the annual AR shakeout run the day before the marathon at the Copley Square Fanfest, which ended at the adidas EXPO.

Throughout the weekend, adidas and the BAA also coordinated a sustainability campaign which focused on picking up plastic waste from the Boston Marathon and recycling that plastic into sustainable benches. Benches made from plastic waste collected from previous years also featured along the course.

NOTES TO EDITORS: About THE ADIZERO FRANCHISE Developed with and designed for the fastest athletes, the ADIZERO range demonstrates adidas' continued ambition to constantly push boundaries and develop running shoes that help athletes make their impossible possible.

The story of ADIZERO began in Berlin on 28th September 2008 with Haile Gebrselassie, who introduced the world to the ADIZERO ADIOS 1 by shattering his own World Record to become the first person to break the 2:04hr barrier.

The decade that followed the record-breaking day belonged to ADIZERO and saw the introduction of the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2, the ADIZERO BOSTON 10, the ADIZERO PRIME X, the ADIZERO TAKUMI SEN 8, the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 3, the ADIZERO PRIME X STRUNG and the most recent addition to the franchise, the ADIZERO SL.

About ADIDAS adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 22.5 billion in 2022.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Evan Chebet wins the Boston Marathon wearing adidas' ADIZERO

