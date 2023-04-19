Left Menu

Still lot of scope for private sector involvement in sports in India: government official

And there is a need for the private players to step in, and they can adopt sports development to help as well, said the joint secretary development at a FICCI event on Tuesday. Sport now represents a much bigger landscape and we need the private sectors support as well. said Malhotra.

PK Kha, joint secretary in the Sports Ministry, feels there is still a lot of scope for private sector involvement in the development of sport in India.

"There is a lot of improvement and scope for involvement for private sector in sports development. For now, most things are supported by the government in sports. And there is a need for the private players to step in, and they can adopt sports development to help as well,'' said the joint secretary (development) at a FICCI event on Tuesday. ''This can be basis CSR support to grassroots development as well. Currently, the major aspect that needs addressing is the identification of talent and scouting at the grassroot levels," he added.

Former India player and current BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee member Ashok Malhotra said one can learn from the Indian cricket board on how to make other sports popular and financially healthy.

"One should take a leaf out of the BCCI play book because of how they market the sport. Why has the IPL done well, because it has been marketed well, and one needs to do that. In our country, there are so many private companies who back sports or even state governments such as Odisha. ''I am sure other states come in as well. Sport now represents a much bigger landscape and we need the private sectors support as well." said Malhotra.

