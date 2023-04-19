Left Menu

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to field first against Lucknow Super Giants

RR have won their last three consecutive matches, while LSG lost their last game against Punjab Kings

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:28 IST
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to field first against Lucknow Super Giants
Sanju Samson and KL Rahul at toss (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023 match being played at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals are on the top with eight points. Lucknow holds the second position with six points. RR have won their last three consecutive matches, while LSG lost their last game against Punjab Kings.

RR skipper Sanju Samson said at the toss that the team has a fearless attitude. "We are going to bowl first. It looks like a really good wicket. We are very happy to come back to Jaipur and play after four years. It's all about how we react under pressure. We have a fearless attitude. We have one change. Jason comes back in for Zampa," Samson said.

LSG skipper KL Rahul said the team has executed plans well. "We would have bowled first as well. It's our first game here. It's important that we start well and put a good total on the board. We've executed well in most games. We have had clarity with bat on ball. All three skills have been good. We are quite settled. We'll try to keep that left-hand, right-hand combination going. Quinny still misses out. He'll just have to wait for some more time. I have enjoyed opening with Quinton."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023