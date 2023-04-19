Left Menu

India names squad for U-17 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

India on Wednesday named a 23-member squad for the Womens U-17 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 24.India are in Group F which also has hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar.

India names squad for U-17 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

India on Wednesday named a 23-member squad for the Women's U-17 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 24.

India are in Group F which also has hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar. The Young Tigresses will play their opening game against the hosts on April 26 and against Myanmar on April 28.

The Indian team was last seen in action at the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship in Dhaka, where they had finished third. Since then they have been camping in Indore.

The squad: Goalkeepers: Sarangthem Khambi Chanu, Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari.

Defenders: Yendrembam Thoi Thoi Devi, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Juhi Singh, Akhila Rajan, Arya Anilkumar, Irom Sonibia Devi.

Midfielders: Nongmeikapam Shibani Devi, Lourembam Menaka Devi, Shivani Toppo, Babita Kumari, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Shveta Rani, Sulanjana Raul, Remi Thokchom, Lalita Boypai.

Forwards: Kajal Kumari, Shilji Shaji, Pooja.

