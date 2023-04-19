Watch: He will be a stalwart, says RCB legend de Villiers on up and coming India batter

Legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers, who represented the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a decade, said that India batter Rajat Patidar will be a stalwart for the franchise in the future and he would like to pass on his retired number 17 jersey to him. AB de Villiers was recently inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame at the RCB Unbox event in March along with Chris Gayle. His jersey was also retired. de Villiers represented the side from 2011-2021 in 157 matches. He scored 4,522 runs at an average of 41.10. He scored two centuries and 37 fifties for the side at a strike rate of over 158.

"That's a tough question. Maybe Rajat Patidar. The 'Pata Man'. I gave him that nickname. He looks good. He will be a stalwart for RCB in the future. I want to give it to a youngster (Jersey number 17), maybe Rajat," said AB in a video posted on RCB's Twitter handle. Patidar went unsold in the mega auction for IPL 2022, but came into the side as a replacement for wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia, who sustained an injury. Patidar smashed the fastest century by an Indian in tournament history, scoring 112* off 54 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator, which his side won. His century came in just 49 balls.

He scored 333 runs in seven innings with a century and two fifties at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75. His exploits in the league coupled with his stellar form in the title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign in 2021-22, where he scored 658 runs in six matches with two tons and five fifties, earned him a spot in India's ODI squad in the summer last year. On reuniting with Virat Kohli during the RCB Unbox event, AB said, "It was very special. You know we are good friends. He (Kohli) is like a brother to me so every time we see you just... you know when you do not see each other often, but you know the other person so well that it feels like you saw them yesterday. So, that is what it felt like. We just caught up immediately, chat up about life, family. Just happy to see each other."

De Villiers said Faf Du Plessis is a perfect fit to lead RCB. "I knew it was going to happen (Du Plessis to RCB). Faf is the perfect fit. I think he is going to bring us a trophy. I think he is very happy. When he arrived here, he realized why I have always been so happy over the years," said de Villiers.

On what he misses most about Bengaluru, AB said, "I miss the cool morning air of Bengaluru. Long walks in Cubbon Park, Masala dosa at CTR, Masala Puri at Sairam chats... the fragrance of the flowers in Malleshwaram... and the Cool Joint at Jayanagar." RCB is at the eighth position in the points table with two wins and three losses and a total of four points. RCB will take on Punjab Kings at Mohali on Thursday. (ANI)

