'We have to start stringing big partnerships": Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Delhi Capitals will be looking to get to winning ways when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Thursday. Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh reflected on what Delhi needs to do better in their upcoming game.

He said, "We would certainly like to bat better. We've not been able to get off to good starts or we have lost wickets in clumps. We have to string partnerships and we need one player to get a big score. If we can do that, then we can turn it around," Marsh said while speaking to Delhi Capitals. Along with Delhi batters, the Australian all-rounder has failed to impress with the bat. In three matches Marsh has scored 4 runs with a strike rate of 44.44.

When asked about his own form with the bat, Marsh said, "I've got a lot of confidence in my processes and routines to go out there and play aggressively from ball one. I've not been able to execute my plans in the three games that I have played this season. But I know that my process works and therefore it's about sticking to your process and having good intent. Hopefully, I can start scoring runs." The Australian further expressed that the Delhi Capitals are working very hard to turn their fortunes in the IPL 2023, "It's always difficult when things are not going right for the team. However, the spirits are high in the camp. We are a family at the Delhi Capitals and we care deeply about each other. We are all working extremely hard and hopefully, we can get a win in our next game."

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)