IMF, World Bank to hold 2026 annual meetings in Bangkok

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:49 IST
IMF, World Bank to hold 2026 annual meetings in Bangkok
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group said on Wednesday they will hold their 2026 annual meetings in Bangkok, returning the October gathering to Thailand for the first time since 1991.

The IMF and World Bank are set to hold their 2023 annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco in October after a two-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The institutions normally hold their annual meetings every third year in a developing member country, including in Indonesia in 2018 and Peru in 2015.

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

