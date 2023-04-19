Left Menu

Cricket-Ballance retires from all forms of game

Yorkshire released Ballance from his contract in December after the 33-year-old Zimbabwe-born player spent a year on the sidelines to deal with mental health issues. Ballance admitted in 2021 to using racist language against former team mate Rafiq, whose allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire rocked English cricket.

Former England batter Gary Ballance announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday, four months after leaving Yorkshire following the racism scandal involving Azeem Rafiq. Yorkshire released Ballance from his contract in December after the 33-year-old Zimbabwe-born player spent a year on the sidelines to deal with mental health issues.

Ballance admitted in 2021 to using racist language against former team mate Rafiq, whose allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire rocked English cricket. He also apologised in person to Rafiq.

Ballance signed a two-year deal to play for Zimbabwe last year. "After much thought, I have decided to retire from all forms of professional cricket with immediate effect," Ballance said in a statement released by the Professional Cricketers' Association.

"I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would provide me with a new-found happiness for the game and I will always be thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for providing me with an opportunity to return to international cricket and welcoming me into their team. "However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigours of professional sport and this would do Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice, should I carry on."

Ballance's final test appearance for Zimbabwe was against West Indies in February.

