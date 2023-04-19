Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham and Brighton fined by FA for mass confrontation

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have been fined 100,000 pounds ($124,000) each for a mass confrontation on the touchline during their Premier League clash on April 8, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8041 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:53 IST
Soccer-Tottenham and Brighton fined by FA for mass confrontation

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have been fined 100,000 pounds ($124,000) each for a mass confrontation on the touchline during their Premier League clash on April 8, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday. Spurs interim manager Cristian Stellini and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi were sent off in the 58th minute after a fracas involving both benches before Spurs won the match 2-1.

"Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure that their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and did not behave in a way which is improper during the 58th minute," the FA said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8041 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023