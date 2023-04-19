Left Menu

Head Coach PV Priya announces U-17 squad for U-17 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

India U-17 Women's National Team head coach PV Priya named a 23-member squad for the Women's U-17 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 to be played in the Kyrgyz Republic from April 24.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:06 IST
Head Coach PV Priya announces U-17 squad for U-17 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers
India Women's U-17 players (Photo/IFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India U-17 Women's National Team head coach PV Priya named a 23-member squad for the Women's U-17 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 to be played in the Kyrgyz Republic from April 24. India are in Group F, which also comprises hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar. The Young Tigresses will play their opening game against the hosts on April 26 and then against Myanmar on April 28, 2023.

The Young Tigresses were last in action at the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship, in Dhaka, where they finished a credible third. Since then they have been camped in Indore. The team has been training and staying at the facilities of the Emerald Heights International School in the city. On Monday, the team was felicitated by Mr Lokendra Verma, Secretary, District Football Association, Indore.

The squad: Goalkeepers: Sarangthem Khambi Chanu, Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari.

Defenders: Yendrembam Thoi Thoi Devi, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Juhi Singh, Akhila Rajan, Arya Anilkumar, Irom Sonibia Devi. Midfielders: Nongmeikapam Shibani Devi, Lourembam Menaka Devi, Shivani Toppo, Babita Kumari, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Shveta Rani, Sulanjana Raul, Remi Thokchom, Lalita Boypai.

Forwards: Kajal Kumari, Shilji Shaji, Pooja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023