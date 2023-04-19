Sports News Roundup: Lightning rout Leafs in Game 1; Clayton Kershaw blanks Mets, gets 200th win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker, Suns even series with Clippers

Devin Booker recorded 38 points and nine assists, and the Phoenix Suns evened their first-round Western Conference playoff series at one game apiece with a 123-109 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Kevin Durant added 25 points, six rebounds and five assists as Phoenix rebounded from a Game 1 home loss. Kawhi Leonard registered 31 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals and Russell Westbrook added 28 points for the Clippers. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday night in Los Angeles.

NHL roundup: Lightning rout Leafs in Game 1

Brayden Point scored twice and the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 Tuesday night in the opener of their best-of-seven, Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each added a goal and two assists for the Lightning, while Anthony Cirelli and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist. Tampa Bay scored the game's first three goals, then scored four straight in the second and third periods to put the game away.

Soccer-Rodrygo double eases Real Madrid into semi-finals

Holders Real Madrid breezed past Chelsea into the semi-finals of the Champions League with Rodrygo's double securing a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to set up a likely mouth-watering clash with Manchester City. Chelsea's hopes of maintaining interest in a woeful season always looked slender after losing last week in the Bernabeu and Rodrygo put them out of their misery with two second-half goals to confirm Real's superiority with a 4-0 aggregate win.

Soccer-Juventus stadium ban for Lukaku abuse overturned

Juventus's stadium will be fully open for Sunday's Serie A match against Napoli after the club successfully appealed an order to close the Tribuna Sud section as punishment for their fans racially abusing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday that all areas of the Allianz Stadium would be open after the sanction originally imposed by the sports judge had been annulled.

MLB roundup: Clayton Kershaw blanks Mets, gets 200th win

Clayton Kershaw picked up his 200th career win and moved into 22nd on the all-time strikeout list as the host Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 5-0 victory Tuesday to end the New York Mets' five-game winning streak. J.D. Martinez hit two home runs in his first multi-homer game with the Dodgers and the 19th of his career. He drove in four runs.

Rallying-Breen died after fence post penetrated car window, Hyundai say

Irish rally driver Craig Breen was killed instantly in a crash in Croatia last week after a fence post penetrated the car's side window, his Hyundai team revealed on Wednesday. Co-driver James Fulton was unhurt in the accident in pre-event testing last Thursday.

Soccer-Tottenham and Brighton fined by FA for mass confrontation

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have been fined 100,000 pounds ($124,000) each for a mass confrontation on the touchline during their Premier League clash on April 8, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday. Spurs interim manager Cristian Stellini and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi were sent off in the 58th minute after a fracas involving both benches before Spurs won the match 2-1.

Athletics-Environmental group to help guard London Marathon amid protest fears

Environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion have agreed to help guard the London Marathon from disruption by protesters, event director Hugh Brasher said on Wednesday. Organisers of Sunday's race are stepping up security to avoid protests after recent disruptions at the Grand National horse race and World Snooker Championship.

Soccer-Former Wales forward Robson-Kanu offers his services to Wrexham

Former Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu has offered to come out of retirement and play for Wrexham, the fifth tier club owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with his salary donated to charity. Wrexham are four points clear of Notts County at the top of the National League with two games remaining after beating Yeovil Town 3-0 on Tuesday.

Soccer-Ex-Crawley manager Yems' ban extended until 2026 after FA appeal

Former Crawley Town manager John Yems has been suspended from all football and related activities for three years for breaching anti-discrimination rules following an appeal by the English Football Association, it said on Wednesday. Crawley suspended Yems in April 2022 over accusations that he used discriminatory language and behaviour towards his players between 2019 and 2022. He left the club nearly two weeks later, days after the FA announced its investigation.

