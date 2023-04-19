Left Menu

South African batter Quinton De Kock has arrived at Lucknow Super Giants camp, but he is still trying to make his way into the playing eleven. As Kyle Mayers continues to dominate bowlers in the opening phase of the game, LSG can't find a way to make a place for the left-handed batter.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:06 IST
It's very unfortunate he has to sit out, says LSG skipper KL Rahul on Quinton De Kock
Quinton De Kock and Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

South African batter Quinton De Kock has arrived at Lucknow Super Giants camp, but is still trying to make his way into the playing eleven. As Kyle Mayers continues to dominate bowlers in the opening phase of the game, LSG can't find a way to make a place for the left-handed batter.

"It's very unfortunate that someone like Quinton has to sit out," said KL Rahul, skipper of Lucknow Super Giants at the toss ahead of their game in Jaipur, adding, "But unfortunately, there are only four foreign players [per XI] that can play in this competition. "He'll just have to wait for some more time. Kyle is doing really well. It's a bit unfortunate. You feel bad. I've enjoyed playing and enjoyed opening with Quinton, but for now, he's still not playing," he added.

As of now, De Kock continues to get used to the feeling of sitting on the sidelines and staying away from performing in every single match. "It's been quite relaxed," de Kock told Star Sports before Wednesday's game, adding, "I'm not quite used to being on the side for so long but it's all good -- the team's doing really well so I guess that's the most important thing."

"It's been chilled. I've made a couple more friends sitting on the side, learned a lot more with the boys and it's been fun watching the guys," he added. While De Kock is presently chilling on the sidelines, he would be keen to return to the action on the pitch. He has been working hard to make his way back into the team.

"Put it this way: I don't think I've gymed, run and practised as much as I have in the last two in my whole career," de Kock said. (ANI)

