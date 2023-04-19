She did find it tough: Australian cricketer Heather Knight on Smriti Mandhana's RCB captaincy

Australian cricketer Heather Knight believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smirti Mandhana found captaincy quite tricky during the inaugural Women's Premier League. "I know Smriti really well. I've played with her at Western Storm before and Hobart Hurricanes a few years ago, so I know [her] really well," Knight told Nasser Hussain and Frankie Mackay in the ICC 100% Cricket Podcast as quoted by ICC.

"I'm good friends with her. And I felt her at times actually, like the amount of pressure she was under was unlike probably no one has experienced before," she said. "The intensity and the pressure is so big on her out there. And I think she did find it tough, but I think she'll learn a huge amount from it, and be a better captain because of it," said Knight.

The Indian left-handed batter was signed up by RCB for Rs 3.4 crore, which was the highest winning bid at the WPL auction earlier this year. She was named captain of the side despite her lack of experience as a captain. With the added captaincy role, Smriti struggled with the bat, scoring 149 runs in eight games, at an average of 18.62 and a strike rate of 111.19.

"I had a really good relationship with her on the field. I'd try and chip in, but ultimately she was running the show," she said, adding, "She's quite a relaxed, calm captain. And certainly, one that wants to bring the group together. Her role in the Indian side as the vice-captain is to bring the group together, and bring the younger players and the older players together. So that's certainly one of our strengths." RCB failed ot qualify for the playoffs as they finished in fourth position. They were only able to register two victories in their entire campaign. (ANI)

