LSG beat RR by 10 runs in low-scoring game
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:31 IST
Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the IPL here on Wednesday.
Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls, taking them to 154 for seven. R Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets.
Royals could only manage 144 for six in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG.
Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 154/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 51, K L Rahul 39; R Ashwin 2/23). Rajasthan Royals 144/6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 44, Jos Buttler 40; Avesh Khan 3/25).
