LSG beat RR by 10 runs in low-scoring game

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:31 IST
Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls, taking them to 154 for seven. R Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets.

Royals could only manage 144 for six in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 154/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 51, K L Rahul 39; R Ashwin 2/23). Rajasthan Royals 144/6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 44, Jos Buttler 40; Avesh Khan 3/25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

