India U-17 beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 in first friendly in Spain

Picking up a through ball on the right flank, Korou Singh Thingujam took a shot at goal to give India an early lead.Forced on the back foot, Atletico started building up play and creating a few chances of their own only to be blocked by a stubborn Indian defence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 00:01 IST
The India U-17 team ran out comfortable winners against Atletico Madrid U-17 in a friendly game in Madrid on Wednesday. Bibiano Fernandes' boys are on an exposure tour prior to the AFC U-17 Asian Championships in Thailand. They won the match 4-1.

The goals started coming in as early as the sixth minute, India starting the scoring having staved off a few Atletico attacks. Picking up a through ball on the right flank, Korou Singh Thingujam took a shot at goal to give India an early lead.

Forced on the back foot, Atletico started building up play and creating a few chances of their own only to be blocked by a stubborn Indian defence. Leading the pack was captain Surajkumar Ngangbam, who was always at the right place to head away or clear an inbound cross. Just after the half hour mark, India doubled their lead, Korou turning provider this time. The winger picked up Danny Meitei's throw-in, before crossing the ball into the box for Lalpekhlua, who slotted it in perfectly. Atletico pulled one back in the 38th minute, Gabriel scoring from a rebound after Sahil's save off the initial attempt to keep the hosts in the game as they headed to the break. India were content to play on the counter in the second period, the team more focussed on maintaining shape, concentration and discipline off the ball. In the 59th minute, Shashwat played Korou through on goal. The latter's pass was well saved by the goalkeeper though.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

