Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Inter relishing dream run to semi-final showdown against Milan - Inzaghi

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi described their run to the Champions League semi-finals as a dream and said they will give it all they have got against city rivals AC Milan as they battle to become the first Italian finalists for six years.

Inzaghi could not hide his excitement after his team drew 3-3 with Benfica in their second leg on Wednesday to win their quarter-final 5-3 on aggregate, reaching the Champions League semis for the first time since they won the trophy 13 years ago.

ARTEMIS, a soccer-playing humanoid robot, is ready for the pitch

Watch out, Lionel Messi. ARTEMIS is here. Standing at 4 feet, 8 inches tall (142 centimeters) and weighing 85 pounds (38 kg), ARTEMIS is a first-of-its-kind robot that University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) mechanical engineers developed, and it is ready for the pitch.

Soccer-Inter see off Benfica to set up Milan showdown

Inter drew 3-3 with Benfica on Wednesday to win their Champions League quarter-final 5-3 on aggregate and will face city rivals AC Milan for the right to be the first Italian team to reach the final for six years. It will be Inter's first semi-final appearance since they won the European Cup for the third time in 2010, the last Italian Champions League triumph with Juventus losing the 2015 and 2017 finals.

Golf-Not the same major splash as Chevron moves to Texas

When women's golf crowns its first major winner of the season on Sunday at the Chevron Championship it will not make the same splash it once did. The sight of winners celebrating with a joyful leap into Poppies Pond off the 18th green was one of women golf's most recognisable traditions but a move from its longtime home of Mission Hills Country Club in Palm Springs to The Club at Carlton Woods near Houston has effectively ended the ritual.

Soccer-Man United boost as Rashford, Shaw travel to Sevilla

Striker Marcus Rashford and defender Luke Shaw have recovered from injuries to improve Manchester United's chances of making the Europa League semi-finals, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of their quarter-final second leg against Sevilla. The England internationals travelled to Spain with the rest of the squad as United bid to advance on Thursday after last week's disappointing 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Motor racing-Schumacher family planning legal action over AI 'interview'

Michael Schumacher's family are planning legal action against a German weekly magazine over an 'interview' with the seven times Formula One champion that was generated by artificial intelligence. A spokesperson for the Schumacher family, asked by Reuters for a comment on Wednesday, pointed to published reports of legal action.

FIFA concerned about Canada's refusal to honor Afghan visa letters -court filings

Officials with soccer's international governing body FIFA criticized Canada's decision not to recognize documents FIFA and a Canadian senator had given to female athletes and others who were scrambling to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in 2021. Canada refused to accept "visa facilitation letters" FIFA and Canadian Senator Marilou McPhedran handed out based on a template provided by a Canadian Department of National Defence employee in attempts to evacuate 640 women athletes, their coaches and others, according to court documents.

Soccer-Man City ease into Champions League semis with 1-1 draw at Bayern

Manchester City cruised into the Champions League semi-finals after a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich on Wednesday secured a 4-1 aggregate win that moved them a step closer to an elusive first title in the competition. City forward Erling Haaland, who had missed a first-half penalty, made amends in the 57th minute, drilling in his 48th goal in all competitions this season to kill off the tie before Bayern levelled with a Joshua Kimmich penalty in the 83rd.

Soccer-Tuchel praises Bayern despite second cup exit in two weeks

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his team despite their Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City after a 1-1 draw in their quarter-final return leg in Germany on Wednesday dumped them out 4-1 on aggregate. Tuchel, who took over from sacked Julian Nagelsmann in late March, has now seen his team crash out of two competitions in two weeks after they were also knocked out of the German Cup by Freiburg in the last eight.

Golf-Woods undergoes ankle fusion surgery

Fifteen-times major champion Tiger Woods has undergone fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle, he said on Wednesday, 10 days after he withdrew from the Masters due to injury. The operation was performed to address his post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture, Woods said in a statement posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)