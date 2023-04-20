Avesh Khan's last over heroics seals 10-run victory for LSG against RR in IPL 2023

Avesh Khan last over heroics sealed the 10-run victory for Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 155, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a steady start to Royals. Jaiswal tuned up his attacking approach early in the game, as he smacked a four and a six in the second over from Yudhvir Singh.

Jos Buttler joined the party as he cracked a 112m six off Yudhvir. The deadly duo made Avesh Khan their target which took their score to 47/0 at the end of the powerplay. LSG introduced Amit Mishra as their Impact Player in the 9th over, replacing Kyle Mayers.

Buttler and Jaiswal took a patient approach, hitting an odd four in an over as RR moved at around seven-and-a-half an over. LSG found their way back into the match with three quick wickets. Jaiswal thumped a six over mid-wicket off Stoinis in the 12th over but the LSG all-rounder hit back to dismiss Jaiswal two balls later for a score of 44(35). RR lost their captain Sanju Samson as he was run out which was a result of a bit of confusion with Buttler. This was the turning point of the entire match

RR lost their third wicket in three overs as Buttler mistimed his shot off Stoinis straight into the hands of Ravi Bishnoi at deep mid-wicket on 40(41). Things slowed down for Royals in the middle overs. The pressure got into the heads of Royals as the in-form Shimron Hetmyer (2) departed in the 16th over. With 42 needed off 18, Impact Player Devdutt Padikkal hit three fours in Stoinis' over to bring the equation down to 29 needed off 12.

Naveen-ul-Haq started off the penultimate over well, giving away three singles off three balls but then Riyan Parag swung the next one over deep mid-wicket for a six. The Afghanistan pacer though finished well, giving just one off the last two balls. With 19 needed off six, Riyan Parag cracked the first ball of the final over from Avesh Khan over backward point for a four. Parag went for a heave next ball but missed and ran through for a leg bye. Avesh then provided a crucial moment.

Deepak Hooda then pulled off a brilliant catch under pressure as Avesh Khan scalped two wickets in two balls. The last two balls brought just three and LSG won the match by 10 runs. Earlier in the match LSG skipper KL Rahul and in-form batter Kyle Mayers failed to provide a quick start. Boult kicked off the game with a maiden over. KL Rahul struggled throughout the powerplay, but he continued to survive as RR fielders continued to drop catches. In the fourth over Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped Rahul's catch for the first time.

In the very next over Jason Holder failed to keep hold of the ball in his hands. LSG ended the powerplay with a score of 37/0. Rahul decided to capitalize on the opportunity that was knocking on his door again and again. Along with Mayers, he went on a rampage, as both batters started to deal in boundaries. Rahul struck a 103-meter six on Yuzvendra Chahal's fifth ball of the ninth over.

With a score of 79-0 after 10 overs, LSG were eying a score of 180 to 200 runs. But their fortune soon started to change as Holder came into the attack to find a breakthrough for Rajasthan. The West Indian all-rounder redeemed himself by picking up the wicket of Rahul for a score of 39(32). Trent Boult followed up with a strong comeback as he claimed the wicket of dangerous Ayush Badoni cheaply for a score of 1(4).

Ravichandran Ashwin came in the attack to ensure Rajasthan maintained control over LSG after picking up the crucial wicket. Within a single over he claimed the wickets of Deepak Hooda and in-form batter Kyle Mayers for scores of 2(4) and 51(42) respectively. After losing four quick wickets in the middle over Marcus Stoinins and Nicholas Pooran came in to take LSG's total to a defendable score. Both batters stayed on the pitch till the final over, scoring boundaries on every single possibility, keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Stoinis lost his wicket on the third ball of the final over. Sandeep Sharma finally got the reward for his efforts. He kept the final over economical as he conceded 8 runs in the final over. The final two balls witnessed two consecutive run-outs as Pooran and Yudhvir Singh lost their wickets with scores of 29(20) and 1(1) due to exceptional fielding efforts. Brief Scores Rajasthan Royals 1144/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 44(35), Jos Buttler 40(41) and Avesh Khan 3/25) vs Lucknow Super Giants and Lucknow Super Giants 154/7 (Kyle Mayers 51(42), KL Rahul 39(32) and Ravichandran Ashwin 2/23) vs Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

