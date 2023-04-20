Left Menu

Soccer-US and Mexico to submit bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup

US Soccer (USSF) and Mexico's football federation (FMF) have until May 19 to formally submit their 'Bidding Agreement'. The United States previously hosted the Women's World Cup in 1999, when they won the second of their record four titles, and in 2003.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 08:29 IST
Soccer-US and Mexico to submit bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup

The United States and Mexico have informed FIFA they will submit a bid to co-host the 2027 Women's World Cup, the countries' federations said on Wednesday. US Soccer (USSF) and Mexico's football federation (FMF) have until May 19 to formally submit their 'Bidding Agreement'.

The United States previously hosted the Women's World Cup in 1999, when they won the second of their record four titles, and in 2003. Mexico has not hosted the tournament before. Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 edition of the tournament.

"The United States has always been a global leader for the women's game, and we would be honoured to co-host the world's premier event for women's soccer along with Mexico," said USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone. FMF President Yon De Luisa added: "Women's football in Mexico has experienced sustained growth over the last five years and its development is one of the strategic priorities of the FMF."

Mexico, the U.S. and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023