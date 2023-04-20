Left Menu

Tennis-Bencic to skip Madrid, Rome events due to hip issue

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic will skip upcoming claycourt tournaments in Madrid and Rome due to "discomfort" in her hip but said she hopes to be fully fit for the French Open. Bencic said she was hampered by the issue during the WTA Tour's U.S. swing, which included her run to the Charleston Open final where she lost to Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

"I have some discomfort on my hip, which I struggled with during the U.S. swing as well, and need to take a little rest and recover to be back at 100% for Roland Garros," Switzerland's Bencic said on Instagram on Wednesday. "I will miss both tournaments dearly but will be back in a few weeks and can't wait to be back competing soon and continuing in great form."

Bencic won the Adelaide International 2 title in January and Abu Dhabi Open the following month. The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, will be held from May 28 to June 11, where Iga Swiatek will be the women's singles defending champion.

