England's Leah Williamson leaves Arsenal game with injury

England captain Leah Williamson sustained an apparent knee injury in Arsenal's game against Manchester United on Wednesday, three months before the start of the Women's World Cup.
Williamson was helped off the field after falling and immediately signaling to the bench early in the first half of the Women's Super League match. United won 1-0.
The versatile Williamson, who can play in defense or midfield, helped England win the European Championship last summer.
England already is without striker Beth Mead, who is expected to miss the World Cup after tearing her ACL last November.
