Rugby-All Black Tuivasa-Sheck heading back to league in 2024

All Blacks centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is heading back to rugby league with the New Zealand Warriors at the end of a season he hopes will climax at the World Cup in France. The 29-year-old, who switched to the 15-man game in 2021 with the ambition of playing for the All Blacks, has agreed to move back to his former league club next season on a three-year deal.

"Once I knew what my future held, I wanted to announce this and quickly shift the focus back to this season," he said in a statement released by his Super Rugby club the Auckland Blues. "In the immediate future I want to get my injured hand sorted so I'm back and available to help this team in any way I can for the remainder of 2023."

An electric outside back notable for his lightning quick feet with the Sydney Roosters and Warriors in the National Rugby League (NRL), Tuivasa-Sheck has not had the impact he was perhaps hoping for in union. He has played three tests for the All Blacks after making his debut in last July's test series against Ireland but would not be a certainty to make the World Cup squad if all of Ian Foster's midfield options were fit.

New Zealand Warriors chief executive Cameron George said the club was delighted at having secured Tuivasa-Sheck's services for a second stint. "When he went to rugby union he did so knowing he was always welcome back here if he wished to return to rugby league," he said in a statement.

"He's popular with the players and a real fan favourite. It's going to be so good seeing him back in our jersey."

