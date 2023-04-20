ISPS Handa C'ship: Sharma cards 72; Sullivan, Yeongsu share lead

Returning to action after a month's break, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a disappointing two-over 72 in the opening round of the ISPS Handa Championship here on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Sharma sank three birdies against two double bogeys and a bogey to lie tied 117th.

Andy Sullivan and Kim Yeongsu turned in a matching seven-under 63 to share the lead after day one.

One stroke behind was the trio of Aaron Cockerill, Alexander Bjork and Deon Germishuys.

Sharma has missed three cuts in last four events even though in between he was T-13 at his home event, the Hero Indian Open. He had finished T-7 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the start of the year.

Sharma, who was 29th in the DP World Tour Rankings in 2022, is already assured of a start in the Open at the Royal Liverpool at Hoylake.

The ISPS Handa Championship is the first DP World Tour event to be co-sanctioned with the JGTO in Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)