Winning three games in row is really good for us: Jamshedpur FC's Farukh Choudhary

Jamshedpur FC midfielder Farukh Choudhary put in a solid display as his side recorded a 3-2 win over I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC in their final Group C match at the Super Cup. It was a memorable night for the midfielder, who registered his first goal of the season. The 26-year-old put his side 2-1 ahead on the night with a beautiful finish from a tight angle.

After an underwhelming performance in the ISL and a defeat to Mumbai City FC in the Club Playoffs, the Men of Steel have a chance to salvage their season by reaching the semi-finals of the Super Cup. Assessing the team's performance during an interaction with the press after the game, Choudhary said the win will boost the confidence of the side.

"I think it's perfect, you know, coming after a bad season in the ISL. It's very important and we've made a good statement I believe because to win three games in a row is really good for every one of us. It gives us a lot of confidence and also for all the boys who played today after a long time. So, I think it's really good for us now that we are in the semis," Choudhary said. Choudhary suffered a heavy knee injury 2 years ago, which kept him on the sideline for the entire 2021-22 season. He made his long-awaited return to action in October 2022 in their ISL opener against Odisha FC.

Choudhary gave a special mention to National Team physio Dr Gigy George after scoring Jamshedpur FC's second goal and his first since returning from a long injury layoff as the Men of Steel maintained their all-win record in the Super Cup. "Yeah, I've been waiting (for my first goal of the season), honestly, because I've been getting a few chances in the ISL as well, but couldn't convert it. So I promised my Physio Gigy sir, my first goal would be for him," Choudhary signed off saying. (ANI)

