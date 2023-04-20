Faf, Kohli guide RCB to 24-run win over Punjab Kings

Pacer Mohammed Siraj grabbed four wickets, while Virat Kohli (59) and Faf du Plessis (84) struck half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs in their IPL match here on Thursday.

RCB scored 174 for four after being put in to bat, before Siraj (4/21) and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (2/39) struck to dismiss PBKS for 150 runs in 18.2 overs overs at the PCA-IS Bindra Stadium.

Prabhsimran Singh, who came in as an impact player for PBKS, scored 46 runs, while wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma made 41.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 174/4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 59, Faf du Plessis 84; Harpreet Brar 2/31).

Punjab Kings: 150 all out in 18.2 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 46, Jitesh Sharma 41; Mohammed Siraj 4/21, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/39).

