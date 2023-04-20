Left Menu

Zverev upset at BMW Open, Rune wins

Its tough, took me a while to get warmed up. OConnell moves on to a quarterfinal meeting with qualifier Flavio Cobolli.Rune secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann and next plays Chilean clay-court specialist Cristian Garin.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 20-04-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 20:11 IST
After waiting an extra day to get on court at the BMW Open, Alexander Zverev's tournament was ended in straight sets by Christopher O'Connell on Thursday as top-seeded Holger Rune won his opening match.

Zverev had a first-round bye and his second-round match with O'Connell was delayed a day after rain washed out most of the Wednesday schedule.

Playing 82nd-ranked O'Connell in cold conditions in front of a German crowd huddled in thick coats, Zverev never built much momentum and struggled to land his first serves as he was defeated 7-6 (2), 6-4.

"It's definitely tough playing Zverev here in front of the home crowd," O'Connell said in his on-court interview. ''This is the coldest weather I've ever played in. It's tough, took me a while to get warmed up." O'Connell moves on to a quarterfinal meeting with qualifier Flavio Cobolli.

Rune secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann and next plays Chilean clay-court specialist Cristian Garin. Rune is aiming to follow up his strong start to the clay season after he was runner-up to Andrey Rublev in Monaco last week. Garin beat sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (3).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

