Cricket-Mickey Arthur appointed Pakistan's director of cricket

Pakistan have appointed their former coach Mickey Arthur as director of cricket, the cricket board (PCB) said on Thursday. Ex-South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka coach Arthur was in charge of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 when they won the 2017 Champions Trophy and became the world's top-ranked T20 team.

The Johannesburg-born 54-year-old is Derbyshire head coach and will now also oversee strategy for Pakistan. "I am absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to working with the group," Arthur said. "Since moving on, I have kept a track of the players and their collective performances.

"This is a talented bunch with the potential to be number one across all formats and my endeavour is to put in place strategies and create an environment that can contribute in further enhancing their performances." Arthur will also serve as a member of Pakistan's coaching staff for this year's Cricket World Cup in India and the home series against West Indies, tour of Australia and Asia Cup.

