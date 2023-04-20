IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. At the moment, Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table as they are the only team left to open its account. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are placed in the seventh spot.

Phil Salt making his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals. Litton Das and Jason Roy making their debut for KKR. Speaking at the time of toss, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner said, "We will have a bowl first. The weather being around, you don't know what the total is going to be. We haven't been disciplined with the ball. We have two changes."

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana said, "We are playing after 3 years thanks to Covid. Everything feels new. We have four changes. Tough to remember. If we play as a unit. It should be tough to beat us." Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

