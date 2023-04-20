Our experience of playing knockout games should be helpful: Bengaluru FC's Simon Grayson

Simon Grayson wants Bengaluru FC to use their experience when they take on Jamshedpur FC in the first semi-final of the Super Cup at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala on Friday. Jamshedpur FC might have the momentum shifted towards them with three successive wins, but the Blues coach is hopeful that his side's experience will stand them in good stead going into the tie.

Grayson believes his players are ready to put their best foot forward as they come into the tie on the back of a four-day break. "I think it's a welcome break for us and the other teams as well. It helped us to recharge our batteries a little bit, returning to Bengaluru and getting a few training sessions done as well. We're ready to go again and look forward to the game on Friday," Grayson said in the pre-match press conference.

Jamshedpur FC had a difficult start to their campaign, but as the season progressed they gradually built momentum and have certainly turned their fortunes around in the Super Cup. Speaking on the form of the opponent Grayson said: "They had a very difficult start to the season. But in the second half of the season, they were very hard to play against and scored a lot of goals. Especially in this tournament, they've had some fantastic results. So, we know we're in for a real tough game."

The Blues manager recalled their last outing with Jamshedpur FC as the Englishman is well aware of the strength of the opposition. He believes it won't be an easy task for them on Friday. "Even when we won against them, in Jamshedpur, in the league game, we had to defend really well and dealt with lots of crosses, shots and attacks. So, we are under no illusions that it's an easy game," he added.

The Blues are on the verge of reaching their third final of the season, after making it to the finals of the Durand Cup and ISL earlier in the season. Grayson urged his players to make the most of this opportunity. "It's another test, but it's an opportunity for us to make our third final this season, which would be a fantastic achievement. It plays a part, both mentally and physically, that you're ready," he said.

The Bengaluru FC head coach urged his players to prove their worth and show the value of experience. "Everyone knows their roles and responsibilities. When you play big games, you know that you have to play with your head as well as your heart. We've got the experience of doing that and hopefully, that will prove to be positive when we come to the final whistle on Friday night," Grayson stated. (ANI)

