Soccer-Italy sports authority cancels 15-point penalty for Juventus, orders new trial

Italy's top sport body on Thursday ordered a soccer court to review its previous ruling which docked Juventus 15 points in the current Serie A season, in a case centered on the club's transfer dealings.

With eight games left to play in this season, the decision lifts Juventus from seventh to third in the Serie A table - with 59 points, 16 behind leaders Napoli - but back into the qualifying spots for the lucrative European Champions League.

