Sports News Roundup: Padres' shutout ends Braves' win streak; Polish 88-year-old takes tilt at world's oldest windsurfer crown and more

Polish 88-year-old takes tilt at world's oldest windsurfer crown

At 88, Polish retiree Piotr Dudek is hoping to officially become the world's oldest windsurfer - still relishing the battle with the wind and waves as he takes to the water and teaches children to enjoy the sport. Dudek has been windsurfing for 40 years and is known by the nickname "Junior", coined for him by his friends when he was around 80.

Boxing-Britain's Benn provisionally suspended by UKAD for doping violation

British welterweight Conor Benn has been provisionally suspended by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after two failed voluntary drugs tests last year that forced the postponement of his fight against Chris Eubank Jr, the organisation said on Thursday. Benn, 26, was scheduled to take on Eubank Jr last October in London in a much-hyped fight between the sons of two former arch-rivals but it was called off after Benn returned a finding for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene.

MLB roundup: Padres' shutout ends Braves' win streak

Juan Soto smacked a 431-foot homer and starter Nick Martinez and three relievers combined to throw a four-hit shutout to lift the San Diego Padres to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Braves on Wednesday, snapping Atlanta's eight-game winning streak. Soto, who entered the game hitting only .175, led off the fourth by lining a 1-1 sinker from Braves starter Charlie Morton (2-2) into the seats in right center to provide the game's only run.

Tennis-Sabalenka says win over Krejcikova a confidence boost for French Open

World number two Aryna Sabalenka said beating former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round of the tune-up event in Stuttgart will boost her preparation for the Roland Garros Grand Slam. Sabalenka defeated Krejcikova 6-2 6-3 in one hour and 15 minutes on Wednesday, becoming the first player to book her spot in the quarter-finals.

LVMH CEO: Talks ongoing over 2024 Paris Olympics deal

LVMH has not yet signed a contract related to sponsorship of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris but talks are ongoing, the world's biggest luxury group's chief executive Bernard Arnault said on Thursday. "A contract ...is under discussion and as with all discussions, could wind up with a signature or not," said Arnault in response to a question from a shareholder at the company's annual meeting.

Tennis-Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback

Rafa Nadal will miss next week's Madrid Open after a setback in his recovery from a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January, the 22-times major champion said on Thursday. Nadal skipped tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo as well as the current Barcelona Open after suffering the injury that effectively ended his Melbourne Park title defence as he fell to a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald.

Pentathlon-Russian and Belarusian pentathletes allowed to return as neutrals

Russian and Belarusian athletes can return to international pentathlon events as neutrals after being banned last year in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the sport's global federation (UIPM) said on Thursday. Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February last year, using its ally Belarus as a staging ground in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Badminton-Badminton federation extends ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has maintained its ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes participating in international tournaments, the governing body said on Thursday. The BWF first banned Russian and Belarusian athletes in March last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, initially using its ally Belarus as a staging ground in what Russia called a "special military operation".

Soccer-Saliba struggling to return to Arsenal title fight

Defender William Saliba is struggling to return to Arsenal's Premier League title run-in because of a back injury while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also a doubt for Friday's crucial home game against bottom club Southampton. Frenchman Saliba, who has impressed this season after returning from a loan spell with Marseille, has not played for a month and manager Mikel Arteta is concerned.

NBA roundup: Short-handed Bucks even series with Heat

Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday combined for 49 points, Bobby Portis stepped in for injured Giannis Antetokounmpo and contributed a double-double and the Milwaukee Bucks rebounded from an opening loss to thump the visiting Miami Heat 138-122 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Wednesday. Four other Bucks scored at least 16 points to allow Milwaukee to break even in its two opening home games before the best-of-seven moves to Miami for Games 3 and 4 beginning Saturday.

